LIGAND-REGULATED TO PREPARE FE, N, S TRI-CODOPED HOLLOW CARBON ELETROCATALYST FOR ENHANCED ORR PERFORMANCE AND ZN-AIR BATTERY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 27 maggio 2020

It is significant to explore high-efficient, cut-price and stable electrocatalysts for oxygen reduction reaction (ORR) to substitute precious metal platinum in electrochemical energy conversion device. The materials with Fe-Nx center are considered as the promising catalysts to achieve that. Herein, a feasible SiO2-ZnCl2 template strategy is used to obtain nitrogen-sulfur-Fe Co-doped periodic porous hollow carbon by calcining the Fe-based complexes with different ligands (1,10-Phenanthroline, 2,2-bipyridine, 1,2-dicyanobenzene). Owing to the introduction of SBA-15 template and pore-forming agent ZnCl2, the as-prepared materials possesses large specific surface area (SSA) and well-defined hollow structure. Most importantly, different ligands have a crucial effect on the nitrogen content of the obtained materials, which in turn directly affects the metal active sites of ORR. The wise selection of the 1,10-Phenanthroline as the ligand creates abundant Fe-Nx active sites after the pyrolysis process. Therefore, the optimal hollow carbon (denoted as Z-CNS-Fe) derives from the complex of Fe2+ and 1,10-Phenanthroline exhibits better ORR performance with a half-wave potential of 0.880 V, which is even 30 mV higher than that of the commercial Pt/C (0.850 V). Beyond that, Z-CNS-Fe also shows high long-term stability and superior tolerance to methanol crossover. In addition, when Z-CNS-Fe was applied to the cathode of a primary Zn-Air battery, the obtained metal-air cell provides the power density as high as 141 mW cm-2, which exceeds the commercial Pt/C (114 mW cm-2). The high open-circuit voltage and satisfactory durability also indicates its potential practical applicability.

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/SE/C9SE01216H