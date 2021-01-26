martedì, Gennaio 26, 2021
LIGAND INFLUENCE VERSUS ELECTRONIC CONFIGURATION OF D-METAL ION IN DETERMINING THE FATE OF NIR EMISSION FROM LNIII IONS: A CASE STUDY WITH CUII, NIII AND ZNII COMPLEXES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 26 gennaio 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ04020G, Paper
Abhineet Verma, S. K. Saddam Hossain, Sailaja S. Sunkari, Joseph Reibenspies, Satyen Saha
Based on fifteen lanthanide complexes, where Cu, Ni and Zn ions with a Schiff-base ligand act as an antenna, it is demonstrated that electronic configuration of the d-block metal ion is very crucial for obtaining emission in NIR region.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/3a9Oh2rs3FE/D0NJ04020G

