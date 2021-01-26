LIGAND INFLUENCE VERSUS ELECTRONIC CONFIGURATION OF D-METAL ION IN DETERMINING THE FATE OF NIR EMISSION FROM LNIII IONS: A CASE STUDY WITH CUII, NIII AND ZNII COMPLEXES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 26 gennaio 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ04020G, Paper

Abhineet Verma, S. K. Saddam Hossain, Sailaja S. Sunkari, Joseph Reibenspies, Satyen Saha

Based on fifteen lanthanide complexes, where Cu, Ni and Zn ions with a Schiff-base ligand act as an antenna, it is demonstrated that electronic configuration of the d-block metal ion is very crucial for obtaining emission in NIR region.

