Chem. Sci., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Caizhi Wu, Shaozhong Ge
We report a stereoselective regiodivergent hydroboration of aryl,alkyl-disubstituted internal allenes with pinacolborane (HBpin) in the presence of cobalt catalysts generated from bench-stable Co(acac)2 and bisphosphine ligands. An interesting correlation between…
