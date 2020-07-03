LIFETIME DISCRIMINATION MAY INCREASE RISK OF HYPERTENSION AMONG AFRICAN AMERICANS

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 03 luglio 2020 A study of African Americans in Mississippi shows an association between experiencing discrimination over a lifetime and developing hypertension (also referred to as high blood pressure). African Americans who reported medium and high levels of lifetime discrimination, compared to those who reported low lifetime discrimination, had a higher risk for hypertension.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200701084747.htm