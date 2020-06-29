LIFETIME AND DIFFUSION DISTANCE OF SINGLET OXYGEN IN AIR UNDER ATMOSPHERIC CONDITIONS

Singlet oxygen is a toxic chemical but powerful oxidant, exploited in many chemical and biological applications. However, the lifetime of singlet oxygen in air under atmospheric conditions remains unknown, because direct measurement or quantum-mechanical calculation of the lifetime of singlet oxygen under this condition is not easy. This has limited safe usage of singlet oxygen in academia and industry, despite being a strong antimicrobial agent with the unique property of relaxing to breathable triplet oxygen after serving its purpose. Here, we solve this problem by combining experimental and theoretical research efforts; we generate singlet oxygen from a localized source and monitor the time-dependent extent of singlet oxygen quenching of probe molecules at a detector, controlling the detector distance from the source. To explain our experimental results, we employ a theoretical model that fully accounts for singlet oxygen diffusion, radiative and nonradiative relaxations, and the bimolecular reaction with probe molecules at the detector. For all cases investigated, we find our model, with only two adjustable parameters, provides an excellent quantitative explanation of the experiment. From this analysis, we extract the lifetime of singlet oxygen in the air to be 2.80 s at 23 ○ C under 1 atm, during which time singlet oxygen diffuses about 0.992 cm. The correctness of this estimation is confirmed by a simple mean-first-passage time analysis of the maximum distance singlet oxygen can reach from the source. We also demonstrate how the sterilization efficiency of singlet oxygen depends on the distance between bacteria and the singlet oxygen source for various strains of bacteria.