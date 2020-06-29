lunedì, Giugno 29, 2020
Breaking News

MANDATORY MOT TESTING TO BE REINTRODUCED FROM 1 AUGUST

KONING BRENGT BEZOEK AAN ‘DE KRACHT VAN GROEN ZOETERMEER’ IN HOF VAN…

MALAWI: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON FOLLOWING THE SWEARING IN OF PRESIDENT LAZARUS…

SIRIA: ATTESA PER LA CONFERENZA ONU-UE SUGLI AIUTI UMANITARI

SIX-MONTH REPORT ON ISRAELI SETTLEMENTS IN THE OCCUPIED WEST BANK, INCLUDING EAST…

PA, DADONE: IL CORSO-CONCORSO SNA DIVENTA ANNUALE

PRESCRIZIONE: SISTO (FI), BONAFEDE ORGOGLIOSO DI OBBROBRIO GIURIDICO

ON THE PASSAGE OF GEORGIAN CONSTITUTIONAL REFORM

ON THE PASSAGE OF GEORGIAN CONSTITUTIONAL REFORM

PER SAN PIETRO E SAN PAOLO VIRTUALI I FUOCHI D’ARTIFICIO DELLA GIRANDOLA

Agenparl

LIFETIME AND DIFFUSION DISTANCE OF SINGLET OXYGEN IN AIR UNDER ATMOSPHERIC CONDITIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 29 giugno 2020

Singlet oxygen is a toxic chemical but powerful oxidant, exploited in many chemical and biological applications. However, the lifetime of singlet oxygen in air under atmospheric conditions remains unknown, because direct measurement or quantum-mechanical calculation of the lifetime of singlet oxygen under this condition is not easy. This has limited safe usage of singlet oxygen in academia and industry, despite being a strong antimicrobial agent with the unique property of relaxing to breathable triplet oxygen after serving its purpose. Here, we solve this problem by combining experimental and theoretical research efforts; we generate singlet oxygen from a localized source and monitor the time-dependent extent of singlet oxygen quenching of probe molecules at a detector, controlling the detector distance from the source. To explain our experimental results, we employ a theoretical model that fully accounts for singlet oxygen diffusion, radiative and nonradiative relaxations, and the bimolecular reaction with probe molecules at the detector. For all cases investigated, we find our model, with only two adjustable parameters, provides an excellent quantitative explanation of the experiment. From this analysis, we extract the lifetime of singlet oxygen in the air to be 2.80 s at 23 C under 1 atm, during which time singlet oxygen diffuses about 0.992 cm. The correctness of this estimation is confirmed by a simple mean-first-passage time analysis of the maximum distance singlet oxygen can reach from the source. We also demonstrate how the sterilization efficiency of singlet oxygen depends on the distance between bacteria and the singlet oxygen source for various strains of bacteria.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/QXHUvB4iQ1Y/D0CP00739K

Post collegati

CO2 CAPTURE, ACTIVATION AND DISSOCIATION ON THE TI2C SURFACE AND TI2C MXENE: THE ROLE OF SURFACE STRUCTURE

Redazione

LIFETIME AND DIFFUSION DISTANCE OF SINGLET OXYGEN IN AIR UNDER ATMOSPHERIC CONDITIONS

Redazione

EXCITATION/DETECTION ENERGY CONTROLLED ANISOTROPY DYNAMICS IN ASYMMETRICALLY CYANO SUBSTITUTED TRI-PODAL MOLECULES

Redazione

ION AND RADICAL CHEMISTRY IN (H2O2)N CLUSTERS

Redazione

HYDRATION OF SULFOBETAINE DIZWITTERIONS AS A FUNCTION OF ALKYL SPACER LENGTH

Redazione

LITHIUM SILICATE-BASED BIOCERAMICS PROMOTING CHONDROCYTES MATURATION THROUGH IMMUNOMODULATING MACROPHAGES M2 POLARIZATION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More