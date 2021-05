(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 29 maggio 2021 Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock to acknowledge success of UK’s biggest vaccine drive in history at G7 meeting of Health Ministers this week.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/life-saving-vaccination-programme-to-hit-more-major-milestones-as-new-vaccine-added-to-armoury