sabato, Luglio 25, 2020
Breaking News

EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION BOARD PUBLISHES FAQ DOCUMENT ON CJEU JUDGMENT C-311/18 (SCHREMS…

HARNESSING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES TO PROMOTE SMES IN THE MENAP REGION

THE REAL EFFECTS OF MOBILE MONEY: EVIDENCE FROM A LARGE-SCALE FINTECH EXPANSION

DO MONETARY POLICY FRAMEWORKS MATTER IN LOW INCOME COUNTRIES?

STRAINS IN OFFSHORE US DOLLAR FUNDING DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS : SOME…

PUBLIC DEBT AND R – G AT RISK

READING THE STARS

WHO DRAINS BOND MARKET LIQUIDITY IN AN EMERGING MARKET?

FORBEARANCE PATTERNS IN THE POST-CRISIS PERIOD

REVIEW OF THE FUND’S INCOME POSITION FOR FY 2020 AND FY 2021-2022

Agenparl

LIFE AND DEATH IN THE ROMAN SUBURB

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, sab 25 luglio 2020

Defined by borders both physical and conceptual, the Roman city stood apart as a concentration of life and activity that was legally, economically, and ritually divided from its rural surroundings. Death was a key area of control, and tombs were relegated outside city walls from the Republican period through Late Antiquity. Given this separation, an unexpected phenomenon marked the Augustan and early Imperial periods: Roman cities developed suburbs, built-up areas beyond their boundaries, where the living and the dead came together in densely urban environments. Life and Death in the Roman Suburb examines these districts, drawing on the archaeological remains of cities across Italy to understand the character of Roman suburbs and to illuminate the factors that led to their rise and decline, focusing especially on the tombs of the dead. Whereas work on Roman cities has tended to pass over funerary material, and research on death has concentrated on issues seen as separate from urbanism, Emmerson introduces a new paradigm, considering tombs within their suburban surroundings of shops, houses, workshops, garbage dumps, extramural sanctuaries, and major entertainment buildings, in order to trace the many roles they played within living cities. Her investigations show how tombs were not passive memorials, but active spaces that facilitated and furthered the social and economic life of the city, where relationships between the living and the dead were an enduring aspect of urban life.

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/life-and-death-in-the-roman-suburb-9780198852759?cc=us&lang=en

Post collegati

PLANT-BASED DIETS SHOWN TO LOWER BLOOD PRESSURE EVEN WITH LIMITED MEAT AND DAIRY

Redazione

LIFE AND DEATH IN THE ROMAN SUBURB

Redazione

SES-STA–00581 – HAWAII PACIFIC TELEPORT, L.P. – DISMISSED BY DELEGATED AUTHORITY

Redazione

FOOD SUPPLEMENTS MAY IMPROVE BRAIN HEALTH AMONG YOUNG CHILDREN IN LOW INCOME COUNTRIES

Redazione

DIETS HIGH IN PROTEIN, PARTICULARLY PLANT PROTEIN, LINKED TO LOWER RISK OF DEATH

Redazione

SES-RWL–00772 – GRAY TELEVISION LICENSEE, LLC – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More