LIFE AFTER GRADUATION

(AGENPARL) – TACOMA (WASHINGTON), mer 17 marzo 2021

Thu, 25 Mar 2021 – 4pm

Come hear a panel of Sociology and Anthropology department alumni speak to their diverse professional pursuits and the role that SoAn training played in paving their pathways into fields as diverse as immigration law, UX research, risk analysis, and service with AmeriCorps. All are welcome – bring a friend!

If you would like to join the discussion, please RSVP to receive the Zoom link.

Fonte/Source: https://www.pugetsound.edu/news-and-events/events-calendar/details/life-after-graduation/2021-03-25/

