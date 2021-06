(AGENPARL) – ABBOTSFORD, BC (CANADA), lun 14 giugno 2021

Faria Firoz has only lived in Canada for five years, but she is already making a difference by using her art to communicate about social issues. As she graduates with her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from UFV, she is one of four artists featured in the Black Lives Matter Social Justice art project that […]

Fonte/Source: https://blogs.ufv.ca/blog/2021/06/lieutenant-governors-medal-faria-firoz-uses-art-to-advocate-for-justice/