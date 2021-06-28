(AGENPARL) – lun 28 giugno 2021 [Ontario Logo]
Lieutenant Governor to Present David C. Onley Award for Leadership in Accessibility
June 28, 2021
The Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, will join David C. Onley, former Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, and Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility to formally present the David C. Onley Award for Leadership in Accessibility.
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Ceremony begins at 2:00 p.m.
Virtual
