MEDIA ADVISORY

Lieutenant Governor to Deliver Ontario Speech from the Throne

October 01, 2021

Her Honour the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, will deliver the Speech from the Throne to open the Fall Session of the 42nd Parliament of Ontario.

Date:

Monday, October 4, 2021

Time:

9:00 a.m.

Location:

Legislative Chamber, Queen’s Park

Toronto, ON

Livestream:

Notes:

The west hallway of the second floor will be secure from 8:30 a.m. until the end of the speech. The speech will be broadcast through the Legislative Broadcast Services.

Media Contacts

Alexandra Adamo

Premier’s Office

