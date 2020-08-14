(AGENPARL) – ven 14 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Liechtenstein National Day [ https://www.state.gov/liechtenstein-national-day-4/ ] 08/14/2020 05:00 PM EDT

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the people of the Principality of Liechtenstein as you commemorate your National Day on August 15.

For more than 300 years, Liechtensteiners have worked together to build the proud and prosperous nation we see today. The United States is pleased to be one of Liechtensteins most important trading partners and largest export markets. We also greatly value our partnership in combatingfinancialcrimes and human trafficking.

I wish the people of Liechtenstein a happy National Day and look forward to an even stronger friendship in the months and years ahead.

body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

🔊 Listen to this