(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), mar 30 giugno 2020 “Libya’s stability is in Europe’s interests, to assure that illegal migration can be successfully curbed”, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó declared in a statement to Hungarian news agency MTI from Rome, where he will be holding a meeting with his Italian counterpart, Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio.

Fonte/Source: http://www.kormany.hu/en/ministry-of-foreign-affairs-and-trade/news/libya-s-stability-is-in-europe-s-interests