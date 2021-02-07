LIBYA: DECLARATION BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL ON THE FORMATION OF THE TRANSITIONAL UNIFIED EXECUTIVE AUTHORITY

(AGENPARL) -BRUXELLES, dom 07 febbraio 2021

The European Union and its Member States welcome the agreement by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) on a transitional unified executive authority for Libya. This is an important milestone in the Berlin Process and on the way to lead the country towards national elections to be held on 24 December 2021.

We are ready to work with the new President of the Presidency Council, Mohammad Younes Menfi, and the new Prime Minister, Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah, and stress the need for the swift formation of a new, inclusive government that will work for national reconciliation and unification of the country. We encourage the House of Representatives to vote on the LPDF outcomes according to the timeline agreed in the Road Map adopted by the LPDF in Tunis in November 2020.

Since the Berlin Conference, Libya has made significant progress toward securing lasting peace and stability, including through the reopening of the energy sector, the nationwide ceasefire agreement of 23 October 2020, the roadmap for holding national elections in December 2021, and now the selection of a transitional unified executive authority.

We commend the efforts and determination showed by the LPDF members and UNSMIL’s team to reach a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned negotiated, inclusive political solution and create conditions for national unity, transitional justice, and reconciliation in Libya. We recognize the will expressed by the LPDF to remain engaged in supporting the timely implementation of the decisions achieved in Geneva. We also welcome the determination to ensure a meaningful inclusion of women in the new government and we encourage their equal participation in the peace process.

We urge all relevant Libyan stakeholders across the country, and all members of the International Community to show strong resolve in supporting the transitional unified executive authority in the interest of the stabilisation of the country and national reconciliation. In this regard, the EU recalls its instrument of sanctions against possible spoilers.

Ensuring timely preparation for the national elections should now be the main priority, including the adoption of necessary electoral laws and its constitutional basis, the concrete implementation of all provisions of the October 23 cease-fire agreement and the necessary economic reforms, starting with the unification of all financial institutions. The EU will be ready to support this process and urges all Libyan and international actors to do so in respect of Libya’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

Furthermore, the EU underlines the importance of effective implementation of the Ceasefire Agreement, respect for the UN arms embargo, and withdrawal of all foreign fighters and mercenaries in accordance with the UNSC Resolutions. All foreign military intervention is unacceptable.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/92719/libya-declaration-high-representative-josep-borrell-formation-transitional-unified-executive_en