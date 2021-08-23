(AGENPARL) – lun 23 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Library of Congress Labs Letter from the Library of Congress.

August 2021

LC LABS LETTER

A Monthly Roundup of News and Thoughts from the Library of Congress Labs Team

Our Projects

2021 Innovator in Residence Speculative Annotation tool now live

Through annotation tools such as stamps, text, multicolored highlighters, and other unique designs, Speculative Annotation offers a way of talking back to historical items from the Library of Congress’ vast holdings.

Summer interns learn about collections as data, user needs, and prototyping in collaborative “design sprint”

In addition to their individual projects, our summer cohort worked collaboratively on an activity called the “data exploration design sprint.” They worked in two teams to a) understand a Library of Congress dataset, b) research a target user of this dataset and c) design a pen-and-paper prototype that would make this dataset more accessible or engaging for the imagined user.

Computing Cultural Heritage in the Cloud: How values drive our process

Recently, the CCHC project team used the Signal blog to offer a view into the foundational thinking behind their processes and their work using agile techniques to approach the initiative.

Curio

🔊 Listen to this