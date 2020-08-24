LIBRARY OF CONGRESS LABS LETTER AUGUST 2020

(AGENPARL) – lun 24 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to Library of Congress Labs Letter from the Library of Congress.

August 2020

*Job Announcements *

*_WE’RE HIRING!_*__

The person in this position can work 100% remotely for the length of the appointment.

We believe the success of this project depends on its staff. *Please help us by sharing this opportunity broadly.*

*Upcoming Events *

_*Dont miss it! Citizen DJ Workshop

*_

Make beats and make history on *Wednesday, August 26 at 4 pm* through a workshop run by the non-profit Preserving, Archiving, and Teaching Hip Hop (PATH) [ http://www.pathtohiphop.org/youth/ ]. This organization uses Hip Hop culture and education to advance scholarship,service-learning, leadership and entrepreneurship across cultures andgenerations.

Join the music educators at PATH, Innovator in Residence Brian Foo [ https://labs.loc.gov/work/experiments/citizen-dj/?loclr=ealtr ](Citizen DJ Creator),John Fenn [ https://blogs.loc.gov/folklife/author/jofe/?loclr=ealtr ](Archivist at the American Folklife Center), and DJ Immortal [ https://djimmortal.com/ ](Award-winning battle DJ & Director of Scratch DJ Academy – Miami) to make music from sounds in the Library of Congress! Through this workshop, PATH invites you to experience sound born of history, culture, and innovation.

*_Virtual Audio Visual Summit taking place September 15, 2020_*

On September 15th, 2020, the Library of Congress will convene a virtual summit for users and stewards of audiovisual materials in libraries, archives, and museums. This day-long event will feature presentations from LC staff on how they’re increasing access to AV material and sessions on Accessibility for All, A/V Makerspace, and Notes from the Field.

If youre interested in joining, keep an eye on the LC Labs events page [ https://labs.loc.gov/events/?loclr=ealtr ] for the link to join online.

_*Join us: the Citizen DJ Showcase at the Library of Congress National Book Festival!*_

At this years National Book Festival (entirely virtual for the first time ever!), experience the work of students who collaborated with the American Folklife Center and LC Labs to create new music using Citizen DJ [ https://labs.loc.gov/work/experiments/citizen-dj/?loclr=ealtr ] as their music sampling and remixing tool. Theyve been mentored through the process by educators and music professionals at CLASS ACT Detroit [ https://www.classactdetroit.org/ ], Solidarity Studios, and PATH [ http://www.pathtohiphop.org/youth/ ]. These three non-profit organizations engage students in their local communities through hip hop. Their pieces will be debuted in a musical performance by the renowned DJ Kid Koala. [ https://kidkoala.com/about/ ]

Tune in the weekend of September 25-27 for this years National Book Festival! Keep an eye out on loc.gov/bookfest [ https://www.loc.gov/events/2020-national-book-festival/?loclr=ealtr ] for specifics about the Citizen DJ showcase time and date.

*Projects*

_*Blog post update on “Born Digital Access Now! “project

*_

In her latest blog post [ http://blogs.loc.gov/thesignal/2020/08/metaphors-for-understanding-born-digital-collection-access-part-i/?loclr=ealtr ], Senior Archivist Kathleen ONeill shares an update on the 2020 Staff Innovator project “Born Digital Access Now! [ http://blogs.loc.gov/thesignal/2020/07/introducing-2020-staff-innovators/?loclr=ealtr ]” ONeill will write a series of blog posts on challenges to born digital collection access through the lens of three different metaphors. Up first is: “Media Format, or, Have Fun Storming the Castle!” Read more about it in Metaphors for Understanding Born Digital Collection Access (Part I) [ http://blogs.loc.gov/thesignal/2020/08/metaphors-for-understanding-born-digital-collection-access-part-i/?loclr=ealtr ] on the Signal blog.

_*Check out innovative projects from our summer interns*_

The Junior Fellows program brings recent graduates to the Library of Congress to accomplish a project over the summer. This years program took place online for the very first time. Videos of the remote interns, including several who worked with LC Labs [ https://blogs.loc.gov/thesignal/2020/07/interactive-maps-oral-histories-lc-for-robots-and-more-2020-library-of-congress-junior-fellows-explored-the-librarys-collections-data-and-access/?loclr=ealtr ], presenting the outcomes of their project are now available at: https://www.loc.gov/internships-and-fellowships/overview/junior-fellows-program/ [ https://www.loc.gov/internships-and-fellowships/overview/junior-fellows-program/?loclr=ealtr ].

And, in case you missed it, you can also view LOC 2020 Fellows introducing themselves [ https://loc.gov/item/webcast-9275/?loclr=ealtr ] .

*Curio*

* The Learning & Innovation Office continues to hold Online Office Hours [ http://loc.gov/teachers/professionaldevelopment/office-hours/?loclr=ealtr ]featuring topical presentations followed by a Q&A session with Library experts.

* Constitution and Citizenship Day: The Law Library of Congress [ https://www.loc.gov/law/?loclr=ealtr ]and the Library of Congress Center for Learning, Literacy and Engagement are excited to present The Bulwark of Freedom: African-American Members of Congress and the Constitution During Reconstruction. The speaker will be Dr. Michael J. Murphy, a historical publication specialist in the Office of the Historian for the U.S. House of Representatives [ https://history.house.gov/ ].The event will take place on *September 17, beginning at 3:00pm.* To register for the lecture, please visit the Eventbrite page [ https://constitutionday2020.eventbrite.com/ ].

* Check out LOC 3D [ https://labs.loc.gov/work/experiments/loc-3d/?loclr=ealtr ] to explore Abraham Lincoln’s hand in three dimensions.

