29 Gennaio 2020
LIBRARY OF CONGRESS GLOBAL LEGAL MONITOR UPDATE
LIBRARY OF CONGRESS GLOBAL LEGAL MONITOR UPDATE

Lebanon: General Prosecution Issues Travel Ban After Interrogation Session with Carlos Ghosn [ http://www.loc.gov/law/foreign-news/article/lebanon-general-prosecution-issues-travel-ban-after-interrogation-session-with-carlos-ghosn/?loclr=eaglm ] 01/29/2020 03:45 PM EST
(Jan.
29, 2020) On January 9, 2020, the Lebanese Court of Cassations Office of General Prosecution issued a decision to prohibit Carlos Ghosn, the former CEO of Nissan Auto Corporation, from traveling outside the country after interrogating him regarding charges of corruption, tax evasion, and violating Lebanons Anti-Israel Boycott Law of 1955.
