(AGENPARL) – mer 29 gennaio 2020 You are subscribed to Global Legal Monitor from Library of Congress.

This information has recently been updated.

Lebanon: General Prosecution Issues Travel Ban After Interrogation Session with Carlos Ghosn [ http://www.loc.gov/law/foreign-news/article/lebanon-general-prosecution-issues-travel-ban-after-interrogation-session-with-carlos-ghosn/?loclr=eaglm ] 01/29/2020 03:45 PM EST

(Jan.

29, 2020) On January 9, 2020, the Lebanese Court of Cassations Office of General Prosecution issued a decision to prohibit Carlos Ghosn, the former CEO of Nissan Auto Corporation, from traveling outside the country after interrogating him regarding charges of corruption, tax evasion, and violating Lebanons Anti-Israel Boycott Law of 1955.

Background of the [] body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }

library of congress [ http://www.loc.gov ]

facebook [ http://facebook.com/libraryofcongress ] twitter [ http://www.twitter.com/librarycongress/ ] youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/libraryofcongress ] instagram [ https://instagram.com/librarycongress/ ] flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/library_of_congress/ ] pinterest [ https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/ ]

Home [ https://www.loc.gov ] | About [ https://www.loc.gov/about/ ] | Contact [ https://www.loc.gov/contact/ ]

Subscriber Preferences & Unsubscribe [ https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOC/subscriber/edit ] | Subscriber Help [ https://insights.govdelivery.com/Communications/Subscriber_Help_Center ]