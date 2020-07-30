LIBRARY OF CONGRESS GLOBAL LEGAL MONITOR UPDATE

(AGENPARL) – gio 30 luglio 2020 You are subscribed to Global Legal Monitor from Library of Congress. This information has recently been updated.

Austria: Constitutional Court Clarifies Rules of Procedure Changes during Extraordinary Circumstances [ http://www.loc.gov/law/foreign-news/article/austria-constitutional-court-clarifies-rules-of-procedure-changes-during-extraordinary-circumstances/?loclr=eaglm ] 07/30/2020 01:05 PM EDT

(July 30, 2020) On July 14, 2020, the Austrian Constitutional Court approved changes to its Rules of Procedure, which, among other things, allow for decisions using a written circulation procedure and videoconferencing when extraordinary circumstances are present. The changes clarify a March 2020 amendment to the Constitutional Court Act that was adopted to keep the

