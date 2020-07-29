mercoledì, Luglio 29, 2020
Breaking News

PADRE DALL’OGLIO: 7 ANNI DI SILENZIO TRA DOLORE E SPERANZA

TOSCANA, SALVINI: ROSSI INSULTA LE AZIENDE ITALIANE, È NOTO CHE LUI PREFERISCA…

RELEASE OF THE JUST ACT REPORT

RELEASE OF THE JUST ACT REPORT

RELEASE OF THE JUST ACT REPORT

IMMIGRATI, SALVINI: NIENTE SCUSE, LAMORGESE COME AZZOLINA SONO LE PERSONE SBAGLIATE NEL…

IN INDIA CRESCE LA VIOLENZA ANTICRISTIANA

DEPUTY SECRETARY BIEGUN REMARKS ON THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF U.S.-VIETNAM DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS

DL AGOSTO: DE MARIA (PD), PIANO ALL’ALTEZZA DELLA SFIDA; SCUOLA, PA E…

PUGLIA: PARLAMENTARI PUGLIESI FI, DL GOVERNO SU L.ELETTORALE SAREBBE SCANDALO COSTITUZIONALE

Agenparl

LIBRARY OF CONGRESS GLOBAL LEGAL MONITOR UPDATE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – mer 29 luglio 2020 You are subscribed to Global Legal Monitor from Library of Congress. This information has recently been updated.
Israel: Law Granting Government Special Authorities to Combat Novel Coronavirus Adopted [ http://www.loc.gov/law/foreign-news/article/israel-law-granting-government-special-authorities-to-combat-novel-coronavirus-adopted/?loclr=eaglm ] 07/29/2020 03:34 PM EDT
(July 29, 2020) On July 23, 2018, theKnesset (Israels parliament) passed the Special Authorities to Combat the Novel Coronavirus (Temporary Provision) Law, 5780-2020. The law will remain in effect until June 30, 2021. (Special Authorities Law 50.) Declaration of State of Emergency due to the Novel Coronavirus The law authorizes the government to declare [] body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }
library of congress [ http://www.loc.gov ]

facebook [ http://facebook.com/libraryofcongress ] twitter [ http://www.twitter.com/librarycongress/ ] youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/libraryofcongress ] instagram [ https://instagram.com/librarycongress/ ] flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/library_of_congress/ ] pinterest [ https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/ ]

Home [ https://www.loc.gov ] | About [ https://www.loc.gov/about/ ] | Contact [ https://www.loc.gov/contact/ ]
Subscriber Preferences & Unsubscribe [ https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOC/subscriber/edit ] | Subscriber Help [ https://insights.govdelivery.com/Communications/Subscriber_Help_Center ]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More