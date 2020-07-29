mercoledì, Luglio 29, 2020
LIBRARY OF CONGRESS GLOBAL LEGAL MONITOR UPDATE

(AGENPARL) – mer 29 luglio 2020 You are subscribed to Global Legal Monitor from Library of Congress. This information has recently been updated.
Chile: New Constitutional Amendment Imposes Term Limits for Certain Public Officials [ http://www.loc.gov/law/foreign-news/article/chile-new-constitutional-amendment-imposes-term-limits-for-certain-public-officials/?loclr=eaglm ] 07/29/2020 09:30 AM EDT
(July 29, 2020) On July 8, 2020, Law No. 21238, which amends the Chilean Political Constitution to establish limitations on the reelection of certain public officials, entered into force in Chile. The new law also provides that elections for deputies (members of the lower house of the national legislature) and senators are to be held
