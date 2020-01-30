30 Gennaio 2020
LIBRARY OF CONGRESS GLOBAL LEGAL MONITOR UPDATE
LIBRARY OF CONGRESS GLOBAL LEGAL MONITOR UPDATE

(AGENPARL) – gio 30 gennaio 2020 You are subscribed to Global Legal Monitor from Library of Congress.
This information has recently been updated.

France: Parliament Repeals Obsolete Laws [ http://www.loc.gov/law/foreign-news/article/france-parliament-repeals-obsolete-laws/?loclr=eaglm ] 01/30/2020 03:30 PM EST
(Jan.
30, 2020) On December 11, 2019, the French President signed into law Loi n 2019-1332 tendant amliorer la lisibilit du droit par labrogation de lois obsoltes [Law No.
2019-1332 for the Improvement of the Comprehensibility of the Law by the Abrogation of Obsolete Laws].
