30 Gennaio 2020
LIBRARY OF CONGRESS GLOBAL LEGAL MONITOR UPDATE

(AGENPARL) – gio 30 gennaio 2020 You are subscribed to Global Legal Monitor from Library of Congress.
Brazil: City of So Paulo Prohibits Bars, Hotels, and Restaurants from Supplying Plastic Cups and Cutlery to Customers [ http://www.loc.gov/law/foreign-news/article/brazil-city-of-so-paulo-prohibits-bars-hotels-and-restaurants-from-supplying-plastic-cups-and-cutlery-to-customers/?loclr=eaglm ] 01/30/2020 02:00 PM EST
(Jan.
30, 2020) On January 13, 2020, the mayor of the city of So Paulo enacted Law No.
17,261, which prohibits hotels, restaurants, bars, and bakeries, among other commercial establishments, from supplying cups, plates, cutlery, drink shakers, and disposable plastic sticks to customers.
(Art.
(Art. 1.) These provisions also apply to spaces for childrens parties, night

