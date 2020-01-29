(AGENPARL) – mer 29 gennaio 2020 You are subscribed to Global Legal Monitor from Library of Congress.

El Salvador: Legislative Assembly Passes New Law Protecting Internally Displaced People [ http://www.loc.gov/law/foreign-news/article/el-salvador-legislative-assembly-passes-new-law-protecting-internally-displaced-people/?loclr=eaglm ] 01/29/2020 04:30 PM EST

(Jan.

29, 2020) On January 9, 2020, the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador approved by an 822 vote the Special Law for the Care and Integral Protection of Victims of Violence in Conditions of Forced Displacement.

The text of the Law, which was prepared with the technical support of the UNHCR, is aligned with the

