Editor’s Note: On April 22, 2020, Nad’a Kovalcikova joined the European Liberal Forum’s “Liberties in Lockdown” discussion.

As we have seen in our neighbourhoods and cities, no business is immune to the coronavirus pandemic. Sweeping mercilessly through the continent, the virus has “tricked” us into putting up barriers between the four freedoms of the European Union, compromising the free movement of goods, services, capital, and people as a result.

We are told that a global recession is already underway. What can the EU and its member states do to keep the Single Market intact? How can cross-border economic cooperation continue? Amidst all the uncertainty, one thing is clear: even after the four freedoms of the EU are fully reinstated, the world economy will take some time to recover from COVID-19.