07/26/2021 12:01 AM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of the Republic of Liberia as it marks 174 years of statehood.

The special bond that exists between our two countries dates from the very foundation of Liberia, Africa’s oldest republic. Almost two centuries later, our relationship is stronger than ever, and we are dedicated to working together with Liberians to fight COVID-19, facilitate peace and reconciliation, strengthen democratic institutions, and support economic development.

The United States stands proudly with our Liberian partners on this Independence Day. We are committed to our partnership with Liberia as it strives to strengthen democratic principles and enhance economic growth and investment.

