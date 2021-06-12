(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS, BELGIUM sab 12 giugno 2021
Editorial by LG co-chair Brikena Xhomaqi
ECAS Civil Society Hub for actors addressing populist movements
UEF: Make Europe bloom
SEE: Podcast on social economy
ECF: New website on civic space watch
and much more events, webinars, conferences…
ECAS Civil Society Hub for actors addressing populist movements
UEF: Make Europe bloom
SEE: Podcast on social economy
ECF: New website on civic space watch
and much more events, webinars, conferences…
Fonte/Source: https://www.eesc.europa.eu/en/newsletters/liaison-group-newsletters/liaison-group-newsletter-june-2021