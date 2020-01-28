28 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

THE FEDERAL DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF ETHIOPIA : 2019 ARTICLE IV CONSULTATION AND…

TACKLING INEQUALITY AND CLIMATE CHANGE: A YOUTH’S PERSPECTIVE

SALOME ZURABICHVILI: ‘GEORGIA HAS CONSOLIDATED ITS DEMOCRATIC INSTITUTIONS’

VLADIMIR PUTIN WILL MEET WITH PRIME MINISTER OF ISRAEL BENJAMIN NETANYAHU ON JANUARY 30

MARTEDì 28 GENNAIO 2020 – 184ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA : COMUNICATO DI SEDUTA

CHANDRA SPOTS A MEGA-CLUSTER OF GALAXIES IN THE MAKING

PIANO NAZIONALE PER LA RIQUALIFICAZIONE SOCIALE E CULTURALE DELLE AREE URBANE DEGRADATE,…

PD SICILIA: LOSACCO, CONGRESSO REGIONALE ALL’INSEGNA DELL’APERTURA DEL PARTITO

CORRIDOI UMANITARI: ACCOLTA A MILANO UNA FAMIGLIA SIRIANA

SEVENTEENTH PLENARY SESSION OF THE EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION BOARD

Home » LEWIS ACID INDUCED SPECTRAL CHANGES OF STERICALLY HINDERED AND UNHINDERED MESO-TETRA(ARYL)PORPHYRINS: FLUORESCENCE EMISSION SPECTRA
Agenparl English Educazione Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

LEWIS ACID INDUCED SPECTRAL CHANGES OF STERICALLY HINDERED AND UNHINDERED MESO-TETRA(ARYL)PORPHYRINS: FLUORESCENCE EMISSION SPECTRA

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), mar 28 gennaio 2020

The formation of molecular complexes between porphyrins and Lewis acids influences both the absoprtion and emission spectra of these compounds. In the present study, the molecular complexes of a series of sterically hindered and unhindered meso-tetra(aryl)porphyrins (aryl = phenyl, 4-methoxyphenyl, 4-methylphenyl, 4-chlorophenyl, 2-methylphenyl and 2-chlorophenyl) with BF3, tetracyanoethylene (TCNE) and -dicyano-1,4-benzoquinone (DDQ) were used to investigate the effects of molecular complexation on the fluorescence emission properties of the porphyrins. Different parameters including the wavelength and intensity of the emission bands, fluorescence quantum yield (φF) , lifetime of the S1 excited state (τ) as well as the radiative and non-radiative decay rate constants (kr and knr) were determined and compared. In spite of the close resemblance between the absorption spectra of these molecular complexes, large differences were observed between their emission spectra. In other words, fluorescence spectroscopy is much more sensitive to the nature of Lewis acid than UV-vis absorption spectroscop. Also, it was found that the presence of bulky substituents at the meso positions prevents the formation of stable molecular complexes with TCNE and DDQ.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/wrt5RISPWvQ/C9NJ06040E

Related posts

На Урале завершилось учение с танковыми и разведывательными подразделениями ЦВО

Redazione

Военно-техническое сотрудничество России и Индонезии может выйти на стратегический уровень

Redazione

HKSAR GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES ENHANCED MEASURES FOR DISEASE PREVENTION AND CONTROL

Redazione

EXCELLENT ADSORPTION–PHOTOCATALYSIS SYNERGISTIC ACTIVITY OF 3D–3D FLOWER-LIKE BIOBR/GRAPHENE HYDROGEL COMPOSITE AND THE REMOVAL OF POTASSIUM BUTYL XANTHATE

Redazione

POLYAROMATIC HYDROCARBON DERIVATIZED AZO-OXIMES OF COBALT(III): LIGAND-REDOX CONTROLLED ELECTRO-CATALYTIC OXYGEN REDUCTION REACTION

Redazione

LEWIS ACID INDUCED SPECTRAL CHANGES OF STERICALLY HINDERED AND UNHINDERED MESO-TETRA(ARYL)PORPHYRINS: FLUORESCENCE EMISSION SPECTRA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More