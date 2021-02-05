venerdì, Febbraio 5, 2021
Breaking News

JOINT STATEMENT AHEAD OF THE INTERNATIONAL DAY OF ZERO TOLERANCE FOR FEMALE…

LATEST MONITORING DATA CONFIRMS SAFETY OF COVID-19 VACCINES

GOVERNMENT CONFIRMS MANDATORY HOTEL QUARANTINE TO BE INTRODUCED FROM 15 FEBRUARY

MINORI: GARIGLIO (PD), SERVE LEGGE PER ACCESSO INTERNET

PIANETA SOSTENIBILE: IL NUOVO PIANO EUROPEO PER UN’ECONOMIA CIRCOLARE. BRIEFING STAMPA LUNEDì…

CARITAS AMBROSIANA: CON LA PANDEMIA AUMENTATE LE VIOLENZE SULLE DONNE

IL MINISTRO DEL COMMERCIO DELLA COREA DEL SUD SI RITIRA DALLA CORSA…

APPELLO ALL’ONU: NESSUNO SIA ESCLUSO DAL VACCINO ANTI-COVID

GOVERNO: PEZZOPANE (PD), RECOVERY SI OCCUPI DI VIOLENZA DI GENERE E LAVORO…

CONSULTAZIONI, RENZI: SOSTERREMO IL GOVERNO DRAGHI INDIPENDENTEMENTE DA QUANTI MINISTRI TECNICI E…

Agenparl

LETTER TO THE TIMES CLARIFIES POSITION ON OVERSUBSCRIPTION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CAMBRIDGE (ENGLAND), ven 05 febbraio 2021

CAMBRIDGE OFFERS
Sir, Apropos your report “Cambridge to withdraw places if oversubscribed” (Feb 3), the university is not planning to withdraw places from students who meet the terms of their offers. As your article notes, last summer we admitted a record number of students after A-level grades were revised upwards. Fortunately we were able to accommodate this higher intake but only through voluntary entry deferral by some students or by others accepting a place at a college that was not their original choice. This year we altered our terms and conditions to show offer holders that, should their offering college be oversubscribed, we might have to consider these options again. If a student preferred to take up a place at another university, they could, but this would only be necessary if they were not happy with the option of transferring to another college or deferring entry.
Professor Graham Virgo
Senior pro-vice-chancellor (education), University of Cambridge

The University’s Senior Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Professor Graham Virgo, has written to the Times to clarify a misleading story that we would withdraw offers to students in the event of oversubscription.

Senate House

Creative Commons License
The text in this work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Images, including our videos, are Copyright ©University of Cambridge and licensors/contributors as identified.  All rights reserved. We make our image and video content available in a number of ways – as here, on our main website under its Terms and conditions, and on a range of channels including social media that permit your use and sharing of our content under their respective Terms.

Yes

Fonte/Source: https://www.cam.ac.uk/news/letter-to-the-times-clarifies-position-on-oversubscription

Post collegati

LETTER TO THE TIMES CLARIFIES POSITION ON OVERSUBSCRIPTION

Redazione

NEHANDERTALS’ GUT MICROBIOTA AND THE BACTERIA HELPING OUR HEALTH

Redazione

CHERCHEURS à L’éCOLE: RESEARCHERS MEET THE NEXT GENERATION!

Redazione

[MEN’S BASKETBALL] HALL’S BUZZER-BEATER LIFTS #8 USAO OVER OCU

Redazione

RURAL DOCTORS NEEDED MORE THAN EVER

Redazione

GLOBAL EXPERIENCE OFFICER (ED0058)

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More