(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 17 agosto 2020 IB Informs China Telecom (Americas) Corporation of its Intent to Disclose to DOJ, and through DOJ, to Members of and Advisors to the Committee, Certain Information Submitted to the Commission in Confidence in Response to the Order to Show Cause

Fonte/Source: https://www.fcc.gov/edoc/366191