martedì, Giugno 16, 2020
LETTER REVOKING EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION (EUA) OF CHLOROQUINE PHOSPHATES SUPPLIED FROM THE STRATEGIC NATIONAL STOCKPILE FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19 IN CERTAIN HOSPITALIZED PATIENTS

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mar 16 giugno 2020 1.

Letter Revoking Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of Chloroquine Phosphates Supplied from the Strategic National Stockpile for Treatment of COVID-19 in Certain Hospitalized Patients

Source:
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Date Published:
6/15/2020

Format:
PDF

Annotation:
This 15-page document provides a memorandum explaining the basis for revocation of the Emergency Use Authorization for Emergency Use of Chloroquine Phosphate and Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate, effective June 15, 2020.

URL:
https://www.fda.gov/media/138945/download

Type:
Guideline/Assessment Tool

Access Notes:
Link to Fact Sheet for Patients: https://www.fda.gov/media/136536/download
Link to Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers: https://www.fda.gov/media/136537/download
Link to Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Fact Sheet for Patients: https://www.fda.gov/media/136538/download
Link to Letter of Authorization: https://www.fda.gov/media/136534/download
ID:
21435. From: Disaster Lit®a database of the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:21435

