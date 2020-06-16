(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mar 16 giugno 2020 1.
Letter Revoking Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of Chloroquine Phosphates Supplied from the Strategic National Stockpile for Treatment of COVID-19 in Certain Hospitalized Patients
6/15/2020
PDF
This 15-page document provides a memorandum explaining the basis for revocation of the Emergency Use Authorization for Emergency Use of Chloroquine Phosphate and Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate, effective June 15, 2020.
Guideline/Assessment Tool
Link to Fact Sheet for Patients: https://www.fda.gov/media/136536/download
Link to Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers: https://www.fda.gov/media/136537/download
Link to Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Fact Sheet for Patients: https://www.fda.gov/media/136538/download
Link to Letter of Authorization: https://www.fda.gov/media/136534/download
