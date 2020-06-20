sabato, Giugno 20, 2020
LETTER OF AUTHORIZATION: UNC HEALTH SARS-COV-2 REAL-TIME RT-PCR TEST

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), sab 20 giugno 2020 Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Published: 4/10/2020.
This one-page letter authorizes the emergency use of the UNC Health SARS-CoV-2 Real-Time RT-PCR Test, which is eligible for authorization under the March 31, 2020, Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Molecular-based Laboratory Developed Tests for Detection of Nucleic Acid from SARS-CoV-2 (Molecular LDT COVID-19 Authorized Test).
Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22747

