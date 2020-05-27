LETTER OF AUTHORIZATION: GOWNS AND OTHER APPAREL

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mer 27 maggio 2020 Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Published: 5/22/2020.

This eight-page letter of authorization details the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) issued in response to concerns relating to insufficient supply and availability of gowns and other apparel for use by healthcare personnel (HCP) as personal protective equipment (PPE) for use in healthcare settings in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations to protect both HCP and patients from the transfer of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, in low or minimal risk level situations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

