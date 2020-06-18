LETTER OF AUTHORIZATION: COLOR SARS-COV-2 LAMP DIAGNOSTIC ASSAY

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), gio 18 giugno 2020 Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Published: 5/18/2020.

This one-page letter authorizes the emergency use of the Color SARS-CoV-2 LAMP Diagnostic Assay, which is eligible for authorization under the March 31, 2020, Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Molecular-based Laboratory Developed Tests for Detection of Nucleic Acid from SARS-CoV-2 (Molecular LDT COVID-19 Authorized Test).

(PDF)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22680