giovedì, Giugno 18, 2020
Breaking News

ZOLLNER: L’ISOLAMENTO, UN RISCHIO GRANDE PER I BAMBINI PIù VULNERABILI

GIUSTIZIA, SALVINI: GRAZIE A MATTARELLA, ORA REALE CAMBIAMENTO NELLA MAGISTRATURA

UPDATE: THE UNITED STATES CONTINUES TO LEAD THE GLOBAL RESPONSE TO COVID-19

UNION OF THE COMOROS : 2019 ARTICLE IV CONSULTATION-STAFF REPORT; PRESS RELEASE

UNION OF THE COMOROS : SELECTED ISSUES

LEGGE OMOFOBIA, BOLDRINI (PD): L’ASPETTIAMO DA 25 ANNI, PUNISCE ANCHE ODIO CONTRO…

FRANCESCO: SI ARRIVA A DIO CONOSCENDO SE STESSI E VIVENDO PER GLI…

ARCTIC NARRATIVES AND POLITICAL VALUES: ARCTIC STATES, CHINA AND NATO

SCUOLA, MINISTERO: PROSSIMA SETTIMANA SI CHIUDONO LINEE GUIDA CON REGIONI

IMMIGRAZIONE, SALVINI: UN CASO DI CORONAVIRUS A CROTONE, IL GOVERNO CHIUDA I…

Agenparl

LETTER OF AUTHORIZATION: COLOR SARS-COV-2 LAMP DIAGNOSTIC ASSAY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), gio 18 giugno 2020 Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Published: 5/18/2020.
This one-page letter authorizes the emergency use of the Color SARS-CoV-2 LAMP Diagnostic Assay, which is eligible for authorization under the March 31, 2020, Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Molecular-based Laboratory Developed Tests for Detection of Nucleic Acid from SARS-CoV-2 (Molecular LDT COVID-19 Authorized Test).
(PDF)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22680

Post collegati

CU KICK-OFF WEBINAR ON CIRCULAR ECONOMY | 19 JUNE 2020 | 10H00-11H30 (1)

Redazione

LETTER OF AUTHORIZATION: COLOR SARS-COV-2 LAMP DIAGNOSTIC ASSAY

Redazione

LETTER OF AUTHORIZATION: ONE HEALTH LABORATORIES SARS-COV-2 REAL-TIME RT-PCR TEST

Redazione

ADDRESSING VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN, WOMEN AND OLDER PEOPLE DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC: KEY ACTIONS

Redazione

HAPPY FATHER’S DAY

Redazione

FILE NUMBER: 0892-EX-ST-2020, CALLSIGN: WQ9XPA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More