(AGENPARL) – TUSCALOOSA (ALABAMA), mer 22 luglio 2020

Let’s Talk series returns with Josh Eyer and Dr. Karly Downs, Asst. Professor and Clinical Director of Marriage & Family Therapy Program, on July 24th to discuss how to build better relationships at work and at home. Participants will receive wellness class credit towards WellBAMA Rewards. Register through the wellness portal at mybama.ua.edu.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ua.edu/events/event/13138977/