martedì, Giugno 2, 2020
LET’S POINT HUBBLE AT A BUBBLE!

(AGENPARL) – LOW EARTH ORBIT, mar 02 giugno 2020

Let’s Point Hubble at a Bubble!
HST Proposal 16081

James Rhoads (publications @ ADS)
NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Cycle: 27
Category: Galaxies and the IGM
Proposal type: GO
Status: scheduling

HST Proposal Information:
about this proposal

about other proposals by this PI

Proposal Abstract

We have an opportunity to study an ionized region in the redshift 7 universe that has just been identified, after extensive imaging searches followed by spectroscopic confirmation of five Lyman alpha emitting galaxies in the last month. Most of these galaxies have Lyman-alpha equivalent widths incompatible with a neutral intergalactic medium (IGM), and they cluster in small region of the survey, pointing to an ionized bubble in the IGM which allows LyA to escape. All five can be observed in a single imaging field of WFC3-IR. We here request 6 orbits of HST mid-cycle time to (1) reliably measure continuum fluxes and equivalent widths (2) look for fainter, non-LyA emitting neighbors and achieve a more complete census of ionizing photons in this region, and (3) study the sizes of redshift 7 galaxies both in starlight and in Lyman alpha light. Midcyle observations will best enable the results to inform timely JWST observations of the epoch of reionization.
This combination of wide field searches for such bubbles, as indicated by LyA galaxies, followed by deep observations with Hubble, is uniquely powerful. It provides huge synergy to study both the progress of reionization in this crucial, central phase, and also the nature of the galaxies that drive this change.

Publications referencing this proposal

  • No papers listed in database for this Proposal ID

Fonte/Source: http://archive.stsci.edu/proposal_search.php?mission=hst&id=16081

