(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), gio 23 luglio 2020 “A project is being launched under the name ‘Let’s Clean Up the Country!’, part of which includes the elimination of the illegally dumped waste that has accumulated in recent decades, which will be facilitated by the already available HulladékRadar (‘WasteRadar’) mobile app”, the Ministry for Innovation and Technology’s State Secretary for Construction Economy, Infrastructure and Sustainability Anita Boros announced at a press conference in Budapest on Wednesday.

Fonte/Source: http://www.kormany.hu/en/ministry-for-innovation-and-technology/news/let-s-clean-up-the-country-project-to-be-launched