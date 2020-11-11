mercoledì, Novembre 11, 2020
LESSON’S FROM THAILAND’S NATIONAL COMMUNITY-BASED LONG-TERM CARE PROGRAM FOR OLDER PERSONS

(AGENPARL) – METRO MANILA, mer 11 novembre 2020

Thailand’s integrated community-based long-term care program was introduced in 2016 following a decade of work, including advocacy efforts, research studies, and pilot programs. It is an important foundation of the emerging long-term care system as the country prepares for its aging population—with the percentage of persons aged 60 and above expected to rise from 15.7% in 2015 to 35.8% in 2050.

