LEPROSY DRUG HOLDS PROMISE AS AT-HOME TREATMENT FOR COVID-19

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 16 marzo 2021 (Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute) A Nature study shows that the leprosy drug clofazimine, which is FDA approved and on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines, exhibits potent antiviral activities against SARS-CoV-2 and prevents the exaggerated inflammatory response associated with severe COVID-19. Based on these findings, a Phase 2 study evaluating clofazimine as an at-home treatment for COVID-19 could begin immediately.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-03/sbpm-ldh031521.php