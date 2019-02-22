(AGENPARL) – Canberra ven 22 febbraio 2019

The Department of Defence has worked in partnership with industry to develop ICT platforms to support a contemporary end user environment for Windows 10.

Assistant Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon David Fawcett said Leidos delivered the new ICT platforms that will sustain Windows 10 and associated systems for Defence users on time and under budget.

“The delivery of this platform enabled the End User Computing project to migrate over 100,000 Defence users from Windows XP to Windows 10,” Minister Fawcett said.

Leidos has been contracted to provide ongoing sustainment support for Windows 10 which will include maintaining a reliable and secure ICT capability, and managing access to applications for users.

The Windows 10 sustainment arrangement is valued at $67.59 million over a three year term.

Leidos has had a long term partnership with Defence and the Department is looking forward to continuing this relationship.

Fonte/Source: https://www.minister.defence.gov.au/minister/david-fawcett/media-releases/leidos-support-windows-10-within-defence