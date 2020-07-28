LEICHTENTRITT: FROM NAZI GERMANY TO THE NATION’S CAPITAL

(AGENPARL) – mar 28 luglio 2020 You are subscribed to In the Muse Blog from the Library of Congress.

Leichtentritt: From Nazi Germany to the Nations Capital
07/28/2020 08:32 AM EDT

Before the dawn of the Third Reich, Jewish scholar Hugo Leichtentritt encountered three fellow musicologists: Oscar Sonneck, Carl Engel, and Harold Spivacke. Each of these men would assume the role of Chief of the Music Division of the Library of Congress and be instrumental to the preservation of the oeuvres of international artists, including Leichtentritt. body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }

