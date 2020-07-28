martedì, Luglio 28, 2020
SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH AUSTRALIAN FOREIGN MINISTER PAYNE

LEICHTENTRITT: FROM NAZI GERMANY TO THE NATION’S CAPITAL

Before the dawn of the Third Reich, Jewish scholar Hugo Leichtentritt encountered three fellow musicologists: Oscar Sonneck, Carl Engel, and Harold Spivacke. Each of these men would assume the role of Chief of the Music Division of the Library of Congress and be instrumental to the preservation of the oeuvres of international artists, including Leichtentritt. body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }
