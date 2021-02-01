LEICHHARDT JUNIOR SOCCER INFORMATION DAY

–> <!– –> Time: 11:00am – 5:00pm Location: Junior clubhouse, Pezzutti Park, Windarra Street, Woree (behind Woree tennis courts) Doors Open: Website: Contact person: Phone: Email: <a Notes: Video: Audio: Cost: Sale Status: Ticketlink: Category: Age group: Disability access: Alcohol: Rating: Program: Companion card: no

Information and sign-on day for junior players, ages 3 and up welcome!

The club caters for players from 3 to 16 years of age.

Mini Roos Kick-Off – Ages 3 to 5 years. This is a fun, safe and enjoyable introduction to the game.

Mini Roos – Ages 6 to 11 (non-competitive).

Under 6s & Under 7s

Under 8s & Under 9s

Under 10s & Under 11s

Junior Competitive – ages 12 to 16.

Leichhardt Junior Soccer Club is a non-profit sporting organisation committed to fostering the growth and promotion of Junior and Youth Soccer in the Cairns Region. The club teaches and trains soccer players and coaches, develops leadership qualities and promotes good sportsmanship among players, coaches, parents and spectators.

Soccer helps young people develop positive self-esteem and build character by learning the virtues of hard work, respect, honesty, self-control, teamwork and sportsmanship.

