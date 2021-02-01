lunedì, Febbraio 1, 2021
LEICHHARDT JUNIOR SOCCER – GIRLS COME &AMP; TRY SESSION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), lun 01 febbraio 2021

Sat 13 Feb 2021 03:00 pm

Sat 13 Feb 2021

Time: 3:00pm – 5:00pm

Location: Junior clubhouse, Pezzutti Park, Windarra Street, Woree (behind Woree tennis courts)

Email: <a

Girls aged 3 to 16, are you thinking of playing football but are not sure…. Why not come and try it out?

Come and have a go at a fun filled, FREE session!

Leichhardt Junior Soccer Club is a non-profit sporting organisation committed to fostering the growth and promotion of Junior and Youth Soccer in the Cairns Region. The club teaches and trains soccer players and coaches, develops leadership qualities and promotes good sportsmanship among players, coaches, parents and spectators.

Soccer helps young people develop positive self-esteem and build character by learning the virtues of hard work, respect, honesty, self-control, teamwork and sportsmanship.

Last updated: 01 February 2021

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/whats-on/whats-on/events/ljsc-girls-13feb

