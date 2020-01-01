(AGENPARL) – mer 15 aprile 2020 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Legislative Elections in the Republic of Korea [ https://www.state.gov/legislative-elections-in-the-republic-of-korea/ ] 04/15/2020 11:21 AM EDT

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

The United States would like to congratulatethe Republic of Korea on holding successful legislative elections. The ROKs dedication to democratic values in the face of a global pandemic is a hallmark of a truly free, open, and transparent societyqualities that are necessary in facing the current crisis, key to the Republic of Koreas successful management of COVID-19, and a model for others around the world. We thank the Republic of Korea for its partnership and its commitment to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific.

