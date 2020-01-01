mercoledì, Aprile 15, 2020
LEGISLATIVE ELECTIONS IN THE REPUBLIC OF KOREA

by Redazione03

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State
The United States would like to congratulatethe Republic of Korea on holding successful legislative elections. The ROKs dedication to democratic values in the face of a global pandemic is a hallmark of a truly free, open, and transparent societyqualities that are necessary in facing the current crisis, key to the Republic of Koreas successful management of COVID-19, and a model for others around the world. We thank the Republic of Korea for its partnership and its commitment to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific.
