The following Legislation was Signed by the Governor:

Bill: [SB 181](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/78889)

Sponsor: David P. Sokola

Title: AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 19 OF THE DELAWARE CODE AND THE CHARTER OF THE TOWN OF DELMAR RELATING TO THE POLICE OFFICERS’ AND FIREFIGHTERS’ EMPLOYMENT RELATIONS ACT.

Synopsis:

This Act makes clear that the Town of Delmar, Delaware is a public employer for purposes of the Poli[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/78889)

URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/78889

Bill: [SB 171](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/78828)

Sponsor: David P. Sokola

Title: AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 29 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO COUNTING INCARCERATED INDIVIDUALS FOR REDISTRICTING PURPOSES.

Synopsis:

This Act provides additional procedures necessary to ensure that incarcerated individuals who were r[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/78828)

URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/78828

Bill: [SB 184 w/ SA 2](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/78909)

Sponsor: John “Jack” Walsh

Title: AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 19 AND TITLE 29 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO CRAFT TRAINING REQUIREMENTS IN PUBLIC WORKS CONTRACTS.

Synopsis:

Senate Substitute No. 1 for Senate Bill No. 48 (SS 1 for SB 48) of the 150th General Assembly enacte[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/78909)

URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/78909

Bill: [SB 156](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/78776)

Sponsor: John “Jack” Walsh

Title: AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 14 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO THE CHARTER OF THE UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE.

Synopsis:

This Act requires that prevailing wages be paid to laborers and mechanics working on all University […More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/78776)

URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/78776

Bill: [SB 124](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/68639)

Sponsor: Bruce C. Ennis

Title: AN ACT TO AMEND THE TOWN CHARTER OF THE TOWN OF SMYRNA.

Synopsis:

This Act amends the Charter of the Town of Smyrna (“Charter”) to clarify the authority of the Town i[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/68639)

URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/68639

Bill: [SB 122](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/68635)

Sponsor: Nicole Poore

Title: AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 9 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO THE APPOINTMENT OF THE COUNTY ATTORNEY OF NEW CASTLE COUNTY.

Synopsis:

This Act provides that the County Attorney of New Castle County, consistent with other department di[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/68635)

URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/68635

Bill: [SB 10](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/78812)

Sponsor: Stephanie L. Hansen

Title: AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 9 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO STORMWATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICTS IN NEW CASTLE COUNTY.

Synopsis:

This Act provides for the establishment of stormwater maintenance districts in New Castle County and[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/78812)

URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/78812

Bill: [SB 137](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/68713)

Sponsor: Sarah McBride

Title: AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 31 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO THE STATE PUBLIC ASSISTANCE CODE.

Synopsis:

This Act amends Title 31 to allow the Superior Court to remand administrative hearing decisions afte[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/68713)

URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/68713

Bill: [SB 86](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/48474)

Sponsor: Kyle Evans Gay

Title: AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 14 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO THE DELAWARE ADVISORY COUNCIL ON CAREER AND TECHNICAL EDUCATION.

Synopsis:

This Act is a result of the Joint Legislative Oversight and Sunset Committee’s (“JLOSC”) 2019 review[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/48474)

URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/48474

Bill: [SB 25](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/78822)

Sponsor: Bryan Townsend

Title: AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 24 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO INSURANCE COVERAGE AND REIMBURSEMENT FOR SERVICES PROVIDED BY A CHIROPRACTOR.

Synopsis:

Chiropractic care is a drugless system of health care. It is uniquely positioned as a treatment for[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/78822)

URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/78822

Bill: [SB 128](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/68673)

Sponsor: Kyle Evans Gay

Title: AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 16 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO THE DELAWARE HEALTH INFORMATION NETWORK CHAPTER.

Synopsis:

This Act is the result of the 2019 report of the Joint Legislative Oversight and Sunset Committee’s […More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/68673)

URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/68673

