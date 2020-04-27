lunedì, Aprile 27, 2020
PUBLIC SCHEDULE – APRIL 27, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – APRIL 27, 2020

CORONAVIRUS, CONFERENZA STAMPA DI GIUSEPPE CONTE SULLA ‘FASE2’

CORONAVIRUS, CHIGI A CEI: STUDIEREMO PROTOCOLLO PER CONSENTIRE PARTECIPAZIONE FEDELI A CELEBRAZIONI…

CORONAVIRUS, BONETTI: IN SICUREZZA VISITE A MUSEI E NON CELEBRARE FUNZIONE RELIGIOSA?…

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: RIPARTIRE IN SICUREZZA MA RIPARTIRE, ITALIANI NON POSSONO ASPETTARE

MESSE ANCORA SENZA POPOLO: I VESCOVI ITALIANI CONTRO LA DECISIONE DEL GOVERNO

CORONAVIRUS, CEI: IL DISACCORDO DEI VESCOVI SUL DECRETO “FASE2”

CORONAVIRUS, LEGA: DELUSIONE E SCONCERTO DA CONFERENZA STAMPA CONTE

CORONAVIRUS, CONTE: FASE2, LA CONVIVENZA COL VIRUS

LEG UP FOR UNISA’S PODIATRY STUDENTS AS 3D-PRINTED FEET PUT THEM STRIDES AHEAD OF THE REST

(AGENPARL) – SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, lun 27 aprile 2020 3D-printed feet – complete with calluses, corns and fake toenails – will enable UniSA’s podiatry students to practise and fine-tune their podiatry skills from the comfort of their own home, ensuring they attain the required practical experience amid Covid-19. It’s a massive coup for UniSA’s podiatry students who must achieve a minimum of 1000 hours of clinical practice over their degree in orde…

Fonte/Source: https://unisa.edu.au/Media-Centre/Releases/2020/leg-up-for-unisas-podiatry-students-as-3d-printed-feet-put-them-strides-ahead-of-the-rest/

