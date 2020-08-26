LEEDS-WIDE DISPERSAL ORDERS TO TARGET ILLEGAL GATHERINGS THIS BANK HOLIDAY WEEKEND.

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mer 26 agosto 2020

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Dispersal orders are being put in place in Leeds this Bank Holiday Weekend to give additional support to officers to stop unlicensed music events or large gatherings that breach Coronavirus restrictions and risk increasing the spread.

Alongside existing powers under the current Covid-19 legislation, the orders will give officers the ability to ask people to leave a specified area and not to return for 48 hours or face arrest.

The orders, made under Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, also give officers the authorisation to confiscate items being used in anti-social behaviour, such as sound systems or other music equipment.

The Leeds-wide orders will cover from this Friday through to Tuesday next week.

A number of major events that would normally take place this weekend, including Leeds Festival, Leeds West Indian Carnival, and the Black Music Festival, have had to be postponed this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Police and partner agencies have needed to intervene at a number of unlicensed music events and other large gatherings throughout the lockdown period and there are concerns that similar events are being organised for this weekend.

Police, council and public health officials are continuing to urge people to act responsibly, stick to the restrictions and help to stop the spread of Covid-19 in their communities.

The Government has announced tougher penalties for those breaching the rules, including fines of up to £10,000 for the organisers of unlicensed music events or gatherings of more than 30 people and £100 fines for those attending. These new measures are due to come into force from Friday.

Superintendent Chris Bowen, who is leading the policing operation in Leeds, said: “We continue to work in partnership with the local authority and public health to encourage people to recognise the risks that taking part in such events or gatherings presents to individuals, their families and their communities.

“While we are committed to engaging, explaining and encouraging compliance with the restrictions, we know that enforcement may be a necessary option. The dispersal orders we are putting in place for the weekend will support our ability to stop unlicensed events and keep people safe.

“We do however hope that people will recognise the ongoing risks of holding or taking part in such events and do the right thing in everyone’s best interests.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/leeds-wide-dispersal-orders-target-illegal-gatherings-bank-holiday-weekend