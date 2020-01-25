25 Gennaio 2020
LEEDS PRISON CRIME TEAM ARREST WOMAN OVER ALLEGED CORRUPTION.

(AGENPARL) – West Yorkshire (England), sab 25 gennaio 2020

Saturday, January 25, 2020

A woman has been arrested today by detectives investigating alleged corruption at Wetherby Young Offender Institute.

The woman, aged in her twenties, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office when officers from Leeds District Prison Crime Team attended an address in the Wakefield area this morning (25/1).

She is currently in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/leeds-prison-crime-team-arrest-woman-over-alleged-corruption

