(AGENPARL) – HULL (EAST YORKSHIRE), ven 11 giugno 2021

The Department of Sport, Health and Exercise Science (SHES) is a thriving academic community within the Faculty of Health Sciences. Supported by technical staff, our team of over 20 academic staff teach over 400 students, including postgraduates studying MSc by Research, or PhDs. The availability of state-of-the-art equipment and facilities, supported by dedicated technical staff has provided numerous research opportunities for staff and students.

You will be required to contribute to the leadership, delivery and assessment of our Sport & Exercise Psychology, Research Methods and Dissertation modules (i.e. lectures, tutorials, laboratory classes and project supervision) and undertake related administration on the BSc (Hons) Sport and Exercise Science programme.

You should have sound knowledge of the discipline of Sport and Exercise Psychology and appropriate research methods; possess or be nearing completion of a PhD, have the ability to teach at UG and PG levels and present evidence of high-quality research outputs. You will be expected to have good interpersonal, communication and organisational skills.

For an informal discussion about this post please contact Prof John M Saxton:

Closing Date: 08 Jul 2021

Category: Academic

