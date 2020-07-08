mercoledì, Luglio 8, 2020
LECTURER IN ASTROPHYSICS (FS0563)

(AGENPARL) – HULL (EAST YORKSHIRE), mer 08 luglio 2020

Reference:  FS0563
Campus:  Hull
Faculty/Area:  Faculty of Science and Engineering
School/Department:  Department of Physics and Mathematics
Subject Group/Team:  Physics
Salary: 

£34,804 to £40,322
per annum

Fixed Term – up to 36 months
Post Type:  Full Time
Closing Date:  Wednesday 22 July 2020

Applicants are required to submit a current CV and covering letter outlining how their qualifications and experience meet the Person Specification in the Job Description below.

The Department of Physics & Mathematics at the University of Hull is seeking applications for a  fixed-term Lectureship/Teaching Fellowship to further develop the newly established E.A. Milne Centre for Astrophysics for up to 36 months. You will have a strong teaching record in computational or observational astrophysics, with the potential to support teaching across introductory physics. 

The Department of Physics & Mathematics was established in August 2012. Our vision is to deliver world-leading research and to provide a transformative learning experience for our students. The department has grown quickly, with eight new academic appointments since its establishment. The University of Hull is investing extensively in facilities and recruiting the world’s finest academic staff to build leading-edge teaching and research capacity. The Astrophysics group has interests in galaxy formation and chemical evolution, extra-galactic observational astronomy, and nuclear astrophysics. 

You can learn more about the position and apply online at jobs.hull.ac.uk

To discuss this role informally, please contact Professor Brad Gibson (Head of Department) at  <a information about the Centre, visit www.milne.hull.ac.uk

At Hull we are committed to equality of opportunity, diversity and inclusion at every level, because we believe a diverse workforce brings broader expertise, improved innovation and greater success for all. 

Please note that we are unable to respond to enquiries, accept CVs or applications from Recruitment Agencies.

Fonte/Source: https://jobs.hull.ac.uk/rss/click.aspx?ref=FS0563

