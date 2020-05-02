LECTURE BY THE PRESIDENT OF AMED AT THE EU DELEGATION TO JAPAN

(AGENPARL) -BRUXELLES, sab 02 maggio 2020

On 27 March, Dr. Makoto Suematsu, President of the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED), who is also a key person in the G-7 discussions on research and development actions addressing the COVID-19 outbreak, visited the EU Delegation to Japan to inform EU and its Science and Technology Counsellors about their role in addressing the COVID-19 outbreak and exchanged views on collaboration opportunities.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/delegations/japan/78348/lecture-president-amed-eu-delegation-japan_en