sabato, Maggio 2, 2020
Breaking News

LECTURE BY THE PRESIDENT OF AMED AT THE EU DELEGATION TO JAPAN

VIDEO OF THE LECTURE BY THE PRESIDENT OF AMED AT THE EU…

CONSIP: SUPERATA QUOTA 3MILA VENTILATORI CONSEGNATI, IL 68% DEL TOTALE

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CHE UNISCE #33

IL PAPA: A NESSUNO MANCHI IL LAVORO, LA DIGNITà DEL LAVORO E…

SAN GIUSEPPE, CON FRANCESCO COME CON PIO XII

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – INTERROGAZIONE N. 3-01485 SU INIZIATIVE DI SOSTEGNO ALLA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – CALENDARIO DEI LAVORI DELL’ASSEMBLEA FINO AL 7 MAGGIO…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AFFARE ASSEGNATO SU INIZIATIVE DI SOSTEGNO AI COMPARTI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE INFORMALE DEL MINISTRO PER L’INNOVAZIONE TECNOLOGICA E…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » LECTURE BY THE PRESIDENT OF AMED AT THE EU DELEGATION TO JAPAN

LECTURE BY THE PRESIDENT OF AMED AT THE EU DELEGATION TO JAPAN

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) -BRUXELLES, sab 02 maggio 2020

On 27 March, Dr. Makoto Suematsu, President of the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED), who is also a key person in the G-7 discussions on research and development actions addressing the COVID-19 outbreak, visited the EU Delegation to Japan to inform EU and its Science and Technology Counsellors about their role in addressing the COVID-19 outbreak and exchanged views on collaboration opportunities.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/delegations/japan/78348/lecture-president-amed-eu-delegation-japan_en

Post collegati

LECTURE BY THE PRESIDENT OF AMED AT THE EU DELEGATION TO JAPAN

Redazione

VIDEO OF THE LECTURE BY THE PRESIDENT OF AMED AT THE EU DELEGATION TO JAPAN ON 27 MARCH 2020

Redazione

MESSAGE FROM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ON COVID-19

Redazione

ULTRASTABLE CONDUCTIVE MICROPOROUS COVALENT TRIAZINE FRAMEWORKS BASED ON PYRENE MOIETIES PROVIDE HIGH-PERFORMANCE CO2 UPTAKE AND SUPERCAPACITANCE

Redazione

UTT ESTABLISHES IET ON CAMPUS GROUP

Redazione

DONA JUANA: A LARGE GARBAGE LANDSLIDE IN BOGOTA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More